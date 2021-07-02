Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EME stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.53.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

