Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

NYSEARCA:EWC opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

