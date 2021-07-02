Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $739,000 in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.32.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISCA stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.00.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

