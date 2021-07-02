Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after buying an additional 67,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,632,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,530 shares of company stock worth $2,553,355 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $148.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.86 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.