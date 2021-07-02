Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $847,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

