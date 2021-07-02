Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 60,643 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.14% of nLIGHT as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $810,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 201.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

LASR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

LASR stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 2.53.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

