Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Callaway Golf as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 9.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ELY opened at $33.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.45.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. B. Riley raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

