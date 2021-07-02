Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,625,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 41,043 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 1.0% of AGF Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $132,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 178,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $402,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 901,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 140,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,365. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

