Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.47. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.