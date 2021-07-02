ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Update

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.9% from the May 31st total of 751,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 2,151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 306,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 265.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 55,599 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Separately, TheStreet lowered ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EPCM and Automation. The EPCM segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

