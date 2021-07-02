Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) COO Sells $47,092.12 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 6,956 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $47,092.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberman A. Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $194,535.55.

NYSE EVC opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

EVC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 392.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 1,977,267 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after buying an additional 305,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entravision Communications by 380.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the period. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media, marketing, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Television, Radio, and Digital. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated marketing and media solutions, including television, radio, and digital properties, as well as data analytics services.

