Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Lock-Up Period To End on July 7th

Epiphany Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 7th. Epiphany Technology Acquisition had issued 35,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $350,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS EPHYU opened at $10.09 on Friday. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPHYU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $25,075,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $20,176,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,024,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,991,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $5,541,000.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

