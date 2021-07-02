EQ Health Acquisition (NYSE:EQHA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 9,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 29,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

