Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares during the period. Equifax makes up about 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $162,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFX stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

