Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth about $4,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 181,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 70,069 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 47,164.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EQNR opened at $21.30 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.

