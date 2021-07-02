Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $189.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $197.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,973,112,000 after purchasing an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

