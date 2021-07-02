Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Erste Group Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:EBKDY opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

