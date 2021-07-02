Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Escalon Medical stock opened at $0.21 on Friday. Escalon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

