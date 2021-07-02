EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

ESLOY opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.30. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $61.23 and a 1 year high of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a $1.3609 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

