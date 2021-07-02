Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

OTCMKTS ERRFY remained flat at $$11.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. 164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Read More: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.