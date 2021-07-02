Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Down 5.7%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.98 and last traded at $12.99. 1,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 183,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

EVLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

