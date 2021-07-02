EvenCoin (EVN) Trading Up 16.8% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One EvenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $68,187.98 and $116,603.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.41 or 0.00224866 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001628 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00758046 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.