Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution AB (publ) alerts:

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.36. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.