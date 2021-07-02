Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Rating Increased to Buy at DNB Markets

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was upgraded by research analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB (publ) stock opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.36. Evolution AB has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

