Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolution AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY traded up $8.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.06. 15,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,380. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $61.86 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.31.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

