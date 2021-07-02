Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,813 shares of company stock worth $3,802,116. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 492,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,948,000 after buying an additional 366,915 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 79.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after purchasing an additional 179,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 233.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.07. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

