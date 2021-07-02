Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Short Interest Down 52.8% in June

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the May 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXXRF shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exor in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXXRF remained flat at $$80.25 during trading on Friday. 142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.82. Exor has a 12-month low of $51.17 and a 12-month high of $88.10.

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, reinsurance, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand; and reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as provides mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

