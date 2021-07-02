Exosis Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $17,776.68 and $15.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,138.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.67 or 0.06203327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.65 or 0.01471555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.45 or 0.00402711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00157920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.00611175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.31 or 0.00426434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.00348610 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

