Faceter (FACE) Trading Up 66.1% Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Faceter has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $528.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 66.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00052946 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.49 or 0.00683128 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.