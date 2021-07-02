FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.75-11.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57-1.585 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.750-$11.150 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $306.29.

NYSE FDS traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $336.49. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,121. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.51. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

