Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.94. Farmer Bros. shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 193,849 shares traded.

FARM has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. Analysts expect that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Farmer Bros. by 98.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile (NASDAQ:FARM)

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

