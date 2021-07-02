Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

FMAO stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $245.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

