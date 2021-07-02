Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 2,060.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.21% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGTA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $480.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.33. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.20.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

