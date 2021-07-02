Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EQT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $12,336,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 84,509 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in EQT by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities increased their price target on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

