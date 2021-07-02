Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,546,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,779,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,864,000 after buying an additional 217,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,327,000 after buying an additional 35,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,010,000 after buying an additional 124,955 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.83.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

