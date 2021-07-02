Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $386,000.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.14 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OCDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

