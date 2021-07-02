Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Up 138.6% in June

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FTRPF stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

