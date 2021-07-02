Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Short Interest Up 138.6% in June

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 138.6% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FTRPF stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. Field Trip Health has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.05.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

