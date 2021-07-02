FIL Ltd Acquires 22,252 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,489,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of International Business Machines worth $198,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 229,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,370 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 3,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $6.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.15. 516,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,939,323. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

