FIL Ltd Acquires 4,131,637 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 211.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,085,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131,637 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $158,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,247,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter worth about $245,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 52.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,510,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock remained flat at $$28.95 during midday trading on Friday. 11,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

