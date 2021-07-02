FIL Ltd Grows Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,388,050 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $210,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 780.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

Shares of MU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.22. The company had a trading volume of 557,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459,652. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

