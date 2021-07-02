FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $144,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,393. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. TheStreet cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

