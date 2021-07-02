FIL Ltd Has $246.83 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

FIL Ltd reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,909,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 96,467 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $246,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,793 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after purchasing an additional 575,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after buying an additional 4,786,073 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,912,000 after buying an additional 139,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,789,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.45. The stock had a trading volume of 119,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,047,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.37 billion, a PE ratio of -23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,963,802.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,986.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock worth $3,215,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

