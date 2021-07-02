FIL Ltd Sells 3,508,752 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,430,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,508,752 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $254,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2,170.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 60,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 29,246 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 513.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

BEPC traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,326. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.