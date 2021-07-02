Financial Review: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) & CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and CardioGenics (OTCMKTS:CGNH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and CardioGenics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 23.46% 73.44% 21.65% CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A

82.6% of Etsy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Etsy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.4% of CardioGenics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Etsy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CardioGenics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Etsy and CardioGenics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $1.73 billion 14.70 $349.25 million $2.69 74.17 CardioGenics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than CardioGenics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Etsy and CardioGenics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 1 0 18 0 2.89 CardioGenics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Etsy presently has a consensus price target of $223.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.77%. Given Etsy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than CardioGenics.

Summary

Etsy beats CardioGenics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Etsy Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia to purchase discounted shipping labels. In addition, the company offers various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers to track orders, manage inventory, view metrics and statistics, and have conversations with their customers; Targeted Offers, a sales, promotion, and social media tool; educational resources, such as blog posts and video tutorials; Etsy Seller Handbook; and Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About CardioGenics

CardioGenics Holdings Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories. The company was formerly known as Jag Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to CardioGenics Holdings Inc. in 2009. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

