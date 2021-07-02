Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.45. Findev shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 915 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.42.

Get Findev alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.39%.

Findev Inc provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in Canada. It primarily focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, and low-rise/subdivisions. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.