First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Corp presently engages in no business other than owning and managing the First Community Bank. The bank is engaged in a general commercial and retail banking business, emphasizing the needs of small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland and Lexington counties of South Carolina and the surrounding area. “

First Community stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $152.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Community by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

