First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

FCRD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.70. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $4.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 134.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCRD. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 129.9% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 481,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

