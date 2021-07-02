First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.35

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.35 and traded as low as C$18.92. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 443,712 shares traded.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.35.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$127.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 6.23%.

In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total value of C$1,403,980.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,466,685.74. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$51,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Insiders have sold a total of 252,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,707 in the last ninety days.

About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

