First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.35

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$20.35 and traded as low as C$18.92. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 443,712 shares traded.
FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.
The company has a market cap of C$4.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 6.23%.
In other news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total value of C$1,403,980.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,466,685.74. Also, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total value of C$51,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,453,000. Insiders have sold a total of 252,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,470,707 in the last ninety days.
About First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Read More: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.