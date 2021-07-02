First Manhattan Co. Acquires 1,155 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,818 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $396.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $304.60 and a 1-year high of $400.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $382.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

