First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) by 106.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,765 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Oyster Point Pharma were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oyster Point Pharma during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OYST opened at $17.07 on Friday. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.52.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.18. Research analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

