First Manhattan Co. Decreases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $211.83 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $217.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

